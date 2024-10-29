26-year-old man killed in possible road rage shooting in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident in Diamond Bar.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday at a Park & Ride on Pathfinder Road off the northbound 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the man was shot following a verbal altercation with somebody that was parked next to him. He tried to drive away, but he lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete wall.

The victim, identified as Nicholas Moody, of Apple Valley, died at the scene. A passenger who was in his car was not injured.

One person was arrested, but authorities could not provide information about that individual.