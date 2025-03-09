Man shot to death next to strip mall in Glendale; suspect in custody

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspect was in custody after allegedly shooting a man to death next to a Glendale strip mall on Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 500 block of West Colorado Street, at Pacific Avenue, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers responding to a call of possible shots fired found the victim down with gunshot wounds in a space between a strip mall and another business, police said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died, police said. The man's identity was not immediately available.

At 10:20 p.m., Glendale police issued a statement saying that a suspect was arrested in the city of Los Angeles. They declined to provide a suspect description, but announced that the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident" and there was no threat to the public.

The statement said that the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office next week.