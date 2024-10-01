Man killed, woman hospitalized after dispute leads to shooting at dispensary in Hyde Park, LAPD says

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded after they got into a dispute with a man who then opened fire Tuesday morning at a dispensary in Hyde Park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Florence and Seventh avenues, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooter was identified only as a 60-year-old man, according to the LAPD. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The deceased man's name was not immediately released.

LAPD homicide detectives were summoned to the scene, where a privacy tent was set up on the sidewalk outside the small business.

The circumstances that prompted the dispute were under investigation.