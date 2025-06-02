Man with machete attacks 2 people in Downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man reportedly armed with a machete attacked two people in Downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to police.

It happened just after midnight at two separate locations.

Los Angeles police said they got a call about a stabbing victim at Grand Avenue and Eleventh Street.

They said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. However, video from the scene shows paramedics performing CPR on the victim.

A second person was also attacked at another Downtown location, according to LAPD. Further details about where the second attack happened and the victim's condition were not immediately released.

The shirtless suspect was located at 15th Street and Broadway and was taken into custody, according to police.