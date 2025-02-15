Man shot to death after fistfight in North Hollywood; shooter at large

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot to death during a fistfight Saturday morning in North Hollywood, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, shot the victim at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday during an argument in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard, a couple blocks south of the Metro Red (B) Line station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said "several individuals became involved in a fistfight in front of a business," and Reynolds was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police, who did not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300 or, during weekends or non- business hours, at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.