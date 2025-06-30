Investigation underway after man shot, killed near 7-Eleven store in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed near a 7-Eleven store in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles overnight.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Wilshire Boulevard and Witmire Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It's unclear what led up to the incident, and whether it happened inside or outside the 7-Eleven store.

AIR7 was over the scene where a body was covered by a sheet outside the convenience store.

A suspect was detained nearby at Wilshire and Lucas Avenue, but further details were not available.

The victim has only been identified as a man in his 40s.