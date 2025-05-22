Man wins $15 million on lottery scratcher bought at 7-Eleven in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California man is having an incredible year so far.

Back in February, Israel Martin Rodriguez bought a scratcher worth $15 million, according to the California Lottery.

He bought it at the 7-Eleven store on the corner of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys.

The store now gets a $75,000 bonus.

The California Lottery says this is the first top prize-winning scratcher of the "40 Years of Play" game, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the lottery.

Prizes range from $40 to $15 million, and overall odds of winning are less than 1 in 3.