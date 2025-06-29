Evacuation orders in place for fast-moving fire burning in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders are in place for a fast-moving fire burning in the Inland Empire on Sunday.

The 63-acre Mandalay Fire is burning on Tyler Street between Jurupa Avenue and Arlington Avenue.

According to the Riverside Police Department, anyone who lives on Gaylor Street, Eureka Drive, and Mandalay Court should evacuate immediately.

It's being called a four-alarm fire. Typically, that means more than two-dozen emergency units will be called in to help.

The fire is burning in a residential area that butts up to the Hidden Valley nature area.

Many people in Riverside are reporting seeing the smoke from the fire.

A reception center has been established at La Sierra Senior Center, located at 5215 La Sierra Ave.