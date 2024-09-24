Another vacant mansion in Hollywood Hills owned by billionaire's son covered in graffiti

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A vacant mansion in the Hollywood Hills owned by a billionaire's son is once again causing problems for neighbors after becoming a tagged eyesore despite previous cleanups and security measures.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported on a different property, located on Mulholland Drive, that has become covered in graffiti as it remains unoccupied for an extended time. That home is owned by the son of the billionaire owner of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now a different property owned by the same man - this one on Sunset Plaza - is causing similar problems.

ABC7 has covered issues at the Sunset Plaza property in the past.

In January 2022, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested an armed man living there illegally along with his dog. And in August 2023 police were called again after the property was destroyed by squatters, with graffiti covering the walls and furniture in the pool.

Just last week AIR 7 was over the property, again after it had been painted and cleaned up. But Monday night, AIR 7 returned to find the taggers had struck again.

The Gorbis family has lived in the neighborhood for almost 40 years and knew the previous owner who first built the mansion, naming it Villa Allegra to honor his mother.

They watched as he became obsessed with the construction and design, adding amenities such as three swimming pools and a helicopter pad.

Alexander Gorbis was friends with the owner's son.

"It's tragic," he said. "I (virtually) grew up in that house. I saw it when it was very small, and there wasn't too much to it. I grew up with the son of the previous builder - and to see how it is now is just beyond words."

Records indicate the properties at 7571 Mulholland Dr. and 1754 N. Sunset Plaza Dr. are both owned by John Powers Middleton, whose father owns the Phillies.

Middleton has not responded to multiple requests from Eyewitness News for comment.

Mulholland Drive property causing problems for neighbors

An abandoned mansion littered with graffiti, garbage and broken glass is not what you envision when you think of prime real estate in the Hollywood Hills.

Eyewitness News reached out to Councilmember Nithya Raman's office, who said they are in contact with the LAPD and the city Department of Building and Safety about both properties:

"These properties are both owned by the same individual, who is in egregious violation of the law. Our office has elevated the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the Department of Building and Safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly - DBS has been on site at both locations to investigate, assess, and erect security measures.

This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners must take accountability for their property or face action from the city."

"I just wish the owner would take care of this somehow," said neighbor Sargon Lazarof. "Either fix it to be livable or just take it down."