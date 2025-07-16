As many as 7 injured after multi-car crash involving school bus in Arleta, LAFD says

As many as seven people were injured in a crash involving several cars and a school bus in Arleta Wednesday morning.

As many as seven people were injured in a crash involving several cars and a school bus in Arleta Wednesday morning.

As many as seven people were injured in a crash involving several cars and a school bus in Arleta Wednesday morning.

As many as seven people were injured in a crash involving several cars and a school bus in Arleta Wednesday morning.

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As many as seven people were injured in a crash involving several cars and a school bus in Arleta Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. on North Arleta Avenue near Terra Bella Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said the patients were being assessed at the scene but all were refusing to be taken to the hospital. The fire department does not believe any students were on the bus.

Four other cars were involved in the crash.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.