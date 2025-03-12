Map shows burn scar areas under evacuation warnings as storm brings rain to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As a late-winter storm brings rain to Southern California, evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in recent wildfire burn areas.

An official Los Angeles County map shows where evacuations are in effect.

With Los Angeles County facing substantial forecasted rain on Wednesday and Thursday -- including nearly an inch per hour during the storm's peak -- officials issued evacuation warnings and "address specific" evacuation orders in places vulnerable to mudslides, including recent burn areas, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

In addition, a flood watch was expected from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. The evacuation orders will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the following burn areas were "especially susceptible to heavy rain":

-- Palisades Fire: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek;

-- Sunset Fire: East and south of Runyon Canyon;

-- Hurst Fire: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park;

In Sierra Madre, evacuation warnings and orders have been issued for areas deemed high-risk due to the incoming storm.

Houses in the warning area with high risk were being visited by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday to receive specific evacuation orders. If residents are not home, the department was leaving a flyer with relevant information.