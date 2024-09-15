115 homes destroyed by Airport Fire; 23,500 acres charred in Orange, Riverside counties

More than 100 homes were destroyed by the Airport Fire, which has scorched more than 23,500 acres in Orange and Riverside counties.

More than 100 homes were destroyed by the Airport Fire, which has scorched more than 23,500 acres in Orange and Riverside counties.

More than 100 homes were destroyed by the Airport Fire, which has scorched more than 23,500 acres in Orange and Riverside counties.

More than 100 homes were destroyed by the Airport Fire, which has scorched more than 23,500 acres in Orange and Riverside counties.

More than 100 homes were destroyed by the Airport Fire, which has scorched more than 23,500 acres in Orange and Riverside counties.

The Orange County Fire Authority on Sunday confirmed that about 115 homes and three commercial building businesses were burned down by the flames.

Officials fear those figures could rise after more of the damage is assessed.

Some fourteen people have been hurt by the fire, including 12 firefighters and two civilians, though the severity of those injuries was not clear.

Multiple homes have been destroyed near Lake Elsinore as the Airport Fire spread to more than 23,000 acres.

Despite the destruction left behind by the fire, firefighters were making good progress gaining containment, which as of Sunday morning stood at 19%.

Officials said crews were having "notable success in increasing containment" in areas such as Lake Elsinore, Decker Canyon Road and Lakeland Village.

Crews were expected to keep working to clear lines of vegetation and use favorable weather to help put out flames.

"The work of hand crews, and the arrival of additional hand crews, are critical to success during this advantageous window," officials said.

A fire that rapidly scorched more than 5,400 acres in Orange County's Trabuco Canyon was started accidentally by public works crews who were trying to prevent access to dangerously dry brush, officials say.

The Airport Fire began Monday afternoon near Trabuco Canyon Road in the area of the remote-controlled airplane airport, OCFA Capt. Sean Doran said. Officials said the fire was sparked by a county public works crew using heavy equipment. The cause was deemed accidental.

Fire officials estimate the fire will be fully contained by lines of cleared vegetation by September 24.

City News Service contributed to this report.