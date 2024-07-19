Massive fire in downtown LA destroys 2 buildings, injures firefighter

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive fire that broke out Friday morning near a storage area in downtown Los Angeles destroyed two buildings, damaged several others and even sent a firefighter to the hospital.
Fire crews responded to the area near Kohler and E 7th streets, close to the Fashion District, just after 2 a.m. The fire was so big, it quickly spread to several nearby buildings.
"Firefighters used ladder pipes, large-diameter hand lines and portable monitors to keep persistent water flow on the fire," said the Los Angeles Fire Department in an update. "Ultimately, it took over 170 firefighters 5 hours and 15 minutes to extinguish the flames."
One firefighter sustained a knee injury and was sent to a local hospital in fair condition.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.