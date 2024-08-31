'It's a game you can't win:' Closer look at dangers of ketamine abuse

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The death of actor Matthew Perry showed that when misused, medications like ketamine can be dangerous, even deadly.

The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his Jacuzzi following a ketamine overdose.

On Friday, one of two doctors charged in connection with Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. A judge told him he could remain free on bond with several restrictions, including turning over his passport and not working as a doctor.

Chavez signed an agreement with prosecutors earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine. He did not enter his guilty plea or speak about the case, which he will do with another judge at a date to be determined.

It's terrible for your body, your mind, your family, people you love. Sophia, former ketamine addict

So what is ketamine used for and what are the risks? How can it become addictive? Sophia knows the struggle of drug addiction all too well.

"It's terrible for your body, your mind, your family, people you love," she said.

For years, dealers have helped Sophia abuse pain killers, including ketamine. She said it made her feel invincible.

"I could take any amount. I could do anything. I had been on pain killers for years," she said.

What is ketamine?

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration as short-acting anesthetic, ketamine is increasingly being used to treat depression, anxiety and pain.

It can also be used as a recreational drug, but illicit, overindulgence can cause psychosis, according to addiction specialists.

"It's a horrible drug. It messes with your neurotransmitters of your brain. So imagine you're using something that distorts your reality completely," said Cary Quashen, the founder and CEO of Action Family Counseling.

A timeline shows that Perry's addiction happened fast. There was about a monthlong period where things escalated, going from 20 vials to 50 vials.

"They're making money off of people's misery," said Quashen. "You pick someone like Matthew Perry. He's a celebrity. It's so easy to take advantage of people, and they know he's got the money."

When used correctly, what does ketamine do?

Quashen said ketamine treats pain, but like any other drug, it must be properly managed.

"Because anything that you use -- ketamine included - when you start using it, at first you get this high and then what happens is you want to chase that high, but your body and your mind builds up this intolerance." he said. "So, you'd be chasing that first feeling and to get what you want you need more and more and more. And that's clearly what happened to Matthew Perry and anyone who has overdosed. No one overdoses on purpose. They chase that high."

Drug overdoses remain a public health crisis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2022, there were more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. Quashen hopes Perry's death can be seen as a wake-up call.

"Every time you use any drug, you're playing freaking Russian roulette," he said. "It's a game you can't win."

