The death of Matthew Perry: A timeline of how events unfolded

Five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's how the investigation into the death of Matthew Perry unfolded, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

In September of last year, a Santa Monica doctor allegedly learned that Perry, who had a history of drug addiction, was interested in obtaining ketamine.

Investigators say that doctor and a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen" then worked with others around Perry to supply him the tranquilizer.

One month later, on Oct. 28, the 54-year-old was found dead in his Jacuzzi.

In June of this year, Los Angeles law enforcement sources told ABC News their investigation was nearing its end.

That investigation ultimately resulted in charges, which brings us to today.