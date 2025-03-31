Mayor Bass, Kamlager-Dove hold planning meeting for Olympics, other major events

Los Angeles officials Sunday met to discuss federal and local government cooperation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics and other major events coming to Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Los Angeles, convened members of L.A. County's congressional delegation and key staff Sunday to discuss federal and local government cooperation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics and other major events coming to Los Angeles, officials said.

"All eyes will be on the United States for the next decade of international sporting events. As the host of seven major competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Los Angeles will take center stage,'' Kamlager-Dove said.

"The success of these games depends on a coordinated effort, and I am proud to have co-hosted this briefing to further strengthen our federal-local partnership. I look forward to continued collaboration with Mayor Bass, my congressional colleagues, and the administration to ensure the City of Stars shines bright for all to see.''

The delegation heard from Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President and CEO Kathryn Schloessman, LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins and Executive Director of the Office of Major Events Paul Krekorian.

"It's my goal that the coming world events benefit every part of our city and region,'' Bass said. "Together, we will work to secure the necessary resources to deliver events that are safe, successful and fiscally responsible while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.''

In addition to Kamlager-Dove, members of the congressional delegation taking part in the meeting were Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Covina, Rep. Laura Friedman, D-Burbank, and Rep. Derek Tran, D-Cypress.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

