Mayor Bass to swear in Jim McDonnell as LAPD chief in public ceremony Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- In a ceremonial formality, Mayor Karen Bass on Thursday will swear in former L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell as 59th chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Elysian Park Academy, north of downtown Los Angeles. McDonnell already took the reins of the third-largest law-enforcement agency in the nation last week, after the City Council voted 11-2 in favor of Bass' nominee. He was later sworn in during a private ceremony at City Hall.

McDonnell has said he will focus on addressing the LAPD's recruitment challenges and improving morale, among other issues. He'll also be tasked with managing major security issues, with the region hosting the 2028 Olympics, a Super Bowl in 2027 and eight games of the 2026 World Cup.

Council members Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez opposed his confirmation, citing concerns from the immigrant community regarding McDonnell's past policies as county sheriff from 2014-18, when he allowed federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into county jails.

Council members Heather Hutt and Kevin de LeÃn were absent during the vote.

McDonnell said that, under his leadership, the LAPD will "not work with ICE on immigration enforcement issues at all."

He also said the LAPD's current policies are in compliance with state Senate Bill 54 -- which established California as a sanctuary state -- and the California Values Act, which took effect in 2018 and prevents state law-enforcement agencies from using resources on behalf of federal immigration enforcement agencies.

The next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department could be making more than $500,000 in salary.

According to Bass' office, in 2013, prior to McDonnell becoming county sheriff, that department released 7,842 inmates to Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- while after he took office, the figure dropped to 820, representing a decrease of 90%.

"Los Angeles is a city of immigrants, and I trust Jim McDonnell to keep our city safe," Bass said in a statement. "He has the skill set and the compassion to build trust with every community and I know he is committed to doing so."

McDonnell -- a veteran of the department who served for 29 years, and held several ranks leading up to first assistant chief of police before he left in 2010 to lead the Long Beach Police Department, where he served for almost five years -- will succeed former chief Michel Moore, who retired in February.

He was among three finalists for the job, along with LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and former Assistant Chief Robert Arcos, who has been working with outgoing District Attorney George GascÃn's office as head of investigations.

Interim Chief Dominic Choi, who had been leading the LAPD since March, is expected to become one of three assistant chiefs.