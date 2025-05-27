Mayor says group behind destructive vandalism in DTLA will be held responsible

The mayor said she wanted to speak with the police chief directly about why no arrests were made. Up to 1,000 people were involved in the chaos.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mayor of Los Angeles is calling for action after shocking video showed destructive vandalism in downtown over the weekend.

Up to 1,000 people were involved in the chaos early Sunday morning. Some officers were even assaulted, but no arrests were made.

Now, Mayor Karen Bass is vowing to hold whoever is responsible accountable.

Bass had a detailed briefing on Monday with Police Chief Jim McDonnell about the incident. She said she wanted to speak with him directly about why no arrests were made.

"It was just pandemonium. Everybody, just, you know, went berserk," Bass said.

The mayhem has prompted a strong rebuke from Bass, who is calling for those involved to be arrested and prosecuted.

"It is unacceptable under any and all circumstances, and those people that perpetrated this have to be held accountable to the full extent of the law," Bass said.

Her comments came after the destructive scene broke out over Memorial Day weekend, just south of downtown Los Angeles, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

LAPD said they received a call about a "large group disturbance" at Trinity Street and E Washington Boulevard. That's where more than 1,000 people had gathered for an unpermitted party at an abandoned warehouse.

As officers arrived, things escalated. The out-of-control vandals tagged businesses, a police vehicle, and the interior and exterior of two Metro A-line trains with graffiti. No passengers or operators were hurt, but service was delayed for 20 minutes.

Police in riot gear eventually moved in, firing rubber bullets after issuing multiple warnings to disperse.

According to the mayor's office, the crowd even assaulted some officers, with one requiring medical attention after being struck in the face with a bottle.

"We cannot do this in our city, and it has to be stopped. We have to be very aggressive about it, because we will never send the signal that maybe this is acceptable behavior," Bass said.

It's unclear just how much damage was done.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Surveillance video is being reviewed to identify those responsible.

Bass says she'll work with the city attorney and the district attorney to make sure whoever is responsible is held accountable.