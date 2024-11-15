McDonald's tops list as California's favorite fast-food restaurant; In-N-Out gets bumped down

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When thinking about fast-food restaurants in California, one obvious one comes to mind, but according to a new report, In-N-Out is not Californians' favorite.

McDonald's tops the list as the most popular fast-food restaurant in the state, according to a report by BetCalifornia.com.

A McDonald's sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Following closely behind is Taco Bell, with In-N-Out Burger in the third spot, followed by Jack in the Box.

All these chains first started in California, which is considered the "birthplace of fast food".

Chick-fil-A came in 5th place, followed by Wendy's, Chipotle, Burger King, Del Taco, KFC and Carl's Jr.