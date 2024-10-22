Measure A: Mayor Bass urges support for sales tax hike to fund homelessness programs

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As a source of revenue for homelessness is set to expire in 2027, Mayor Karen Bass Monday called on voters to approve a new countywide measure that is estimated to bring in more than $1 billion annually to address the crisis.

With two weeks away until the Nov. 5 election, county residents are being asked whether to repeal Measure H, a quarter-cent tax approved in 2017, and replace it with Measure A, a proposed half-cent tax that would generate funds for efforts to reduce homelessness in the region.

If approved, Measure A would have no sunset date, but could be rescinded if voters decide to do so. Additionally, proponents say there would be provisions to bolster transparency with audits and strict oversight as to how the funding is being used.

During a morning news conference at the top of a five-story, 51-unit apartment complex for formerly unhoused seniors and veterans, Mayor Bass warned voters that if Measure A is not approved the region would lose "critical funding" for homelessness, shelter services and housing.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association has opposed Measure A, citing concerns it would double the temporary sales tax for homelessness programs and make it permanent.

"Measure A is a sales tax increase to pay for the same failed homelessness programs," the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said in a statement. "Auditors are still trying to figure out where all the money went and why homelessness is worse than before the tax increase. Measure H doesn't expire until 2027, so there is time for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to develop a better plan to address homelessness, without raising taxes."

Other critics say that there needs to be a lot more oversight as to how money would be used.

According to Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the issue is that tax dollars are awarded to non-governmental organizations that are not transparent.

"Homelessness increased from about 46,000 in L.A. County before the Measure H tax increase in 2017 to about 75,000 now. This is a failure, and this broken model should not be made permanent," the association added.

Bass assured that written into the measure are "clear outcomes and expectations."

"Money will be taken away from programs that do not deliver results," Bass said. "I want to make it clear that I mean business, and Measure A means business."

"Don't wait for Election Day. Election Day has already started. Everyone should have their ballot by now. Fill it out immediately and vote yes on Measure A," Bass added.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna joined the mayor to support the proposed measure, as well as leaders from the Los Angeles Business Council, Central City Association and the Hospital Association of Southern California.

"We're here to continue to make sure that our law enforcement officers, our first responders, continue to have options to help people dealing with homelessness, mental health and addiction, so it doesn't lead to possible incarceration," Luna said.

He described Measure A as a means to "helping our neighbors, and keeping our neighborhoods safe."

Mary Leslie, president of the Los Angeles Business Council, highlighted how funding from Measure A could increase supportive housing such as the complex they stood on. The business council in partnership with the Weingart Center built the apartment for formerly unhoused seniors and veterans on what used to be a city parking lot.

"(Measure A) provides crucial funding for new housing," Leslie said. "It has important accountability mechanisms to ensure the dollars are spent appropriately. It incentives private investment, and it would create tens of thousands of jobs."