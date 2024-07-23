Chevrolet enters electric pickup truck era with Silverado EV

Chevrolet's new Silverado EV may be your answer if you're in the market for a pickup truck but don't want to drain your wallet at the gas pump.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you want a pickup truck powered by a battery, there's the Tesla Cybertruck. It definitely gets a lot of attention, and people tend to use varying adjectives to describe it.

For something more conventional looking, from a more conventional maker of trucks, Chevrolet now has a fully-electric Silverado: the Silverado EV.

"There was a very deliberate reason we called this a Silverado and not something different, even though it is entirely different. But Silverado has meaning, and it is a pickup truck first, that just happens to be electric," said Shad Balch, a spokesperson for Chevrolet.

The Silverado EV isn't overly-exotic looking, but it does look different than the regular Silverado. Its distinctive roof treatment seems like a bit of a tribute to the Chevy Avalanche from the early 2000s.

"This does have some similarities in terms of the side-end design. Our designers will tell you it's to maximize aerodynamics," noted Balch.

And while this is a big truck, it feels less big with optional four-wheel steering, which greatly helps maneuverability in tight spaces.

The Silverado EV is smooth and quick, and even has impressive carrying and towing ratings. But how far can it go on a charge? A generous 440 miles in RST trim, though with a steep sticker price of $96,945.

Ah, but there's a flip-side to that big driving range number, in the form of another big number. To fully-recharge the huge 205 killowatt-hour battery from zero, you'd have to plug it into a 240-volt Level 2 home charger for about 13 hours. Public DC quick charging would speed things up, obviously.

Chevrolet is launching this new electric truck to consumers with the high-end RST model. It's got every feature one could ever want in a luxury electric vehicle. But there are less-expensive versions already, and coming soon.

A lower trim called WT - for work truck - is aimed at fleet buyers. Still not inexpensive at around $75,000, but Chevrolet says this is just the beginning for its new electric pickup. As with conventional trucks, multiple trim levels, battery sizes, and configurations will be rolled out soon.

Speaking of conventional trucks, if you prefer those, Chevy says don't worry. They're sticking around.

"We're committed to the internal combustion engine in full-size pickup trucks. And now you get to go to the dealer and have your choice. The V8-powered Silverados, they're still there," Balch said.

