Meet Trino and Adam, the LA Pride Parade Community Grand Marshals

You might recognize Trino Garcia and Adam Vasquez from TikTok, but their love story started 20 years ago.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Social media sensations, Trino Garcia and Adam Vasquez, will serve as the Los Angeles Pride Parade Community Grand Marshals.

"We got the email, and I was like, 'No, this can't be real'" said Trino Garcia.

You might recognize the couple from TikTok - with 2.5 million followers. They're known for their viral lip syncing videos.

Their love story started 20 years ago - but they say it wasn't easy. Both struggled with identity and acceptance.

"When we first got together, I feel like even us together as partners, when we'd even go to, like, get apartments, we would always say we were cousins, or we were related somehow, because we didn't want them to see us... I don't know, a certain way," said Adam Vasquez.

Garcia said he never fully came out to his parents.

"Being, you know, really old school, Hispanic, Mexican - they were not going to be able to handle this. So I just wanted to show them that me being gay and me being with Adam, they still have a son. And they don't have to celebrate the gay of me - they can celebrate just their son, Trino," Garcia said.

But they found an outpouring of support and community - online.

Their account blew up after this viral video of a photoshoot on the 110 bridge. That video alone has more than 8 million views.

"With time, and especially with social media, I learned to accept myself and love myself for who I am, because so many people in the world have embraced us. And it made me feel like it's okay to be who I am, you know, and I found that love within myself," Vasquez said.