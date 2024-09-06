Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET

What is Mega Millions jackpot today: $740M up for grabs in Friday night's lottery drawing

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions has ballooned to a staggering $740 million after no winning tickets were sold in Tuesday's draw.

NEW YORK -- The jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $740 million after no winning tickets were sold in Tuesday's Mega Millions draw.

It is now the 7th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: white balls 41, 12, 43, 52, 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

The jackpot has been growing since someone won $552 million in Illinois on June 4.

In the 25 drawings in this jackpot run to date, there have been almost 17.5 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize tiers. These include 49 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more including tickets sold in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

6. $1.050 billion, January 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

7. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

8. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

9. $552 million, June 4, 2024 (one ticket in Illinois)

10. $543 million, July 24, 2018 (one ticket in California)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com