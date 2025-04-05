Mega Millions tickets more than double in price starting this weekend, will lead to larger jackpots

Mega Millions' players could see bigger payouts, but it will come with a cost. Starting Saturday, tickets will more than double in price.

Lottery players will have to pay $5 per ticket, $3 more than what it was.

The California Lottery said the increased ticket cost will lead to larger jackpots and more chances for a player to win a prize.

The starting jackpot will now be $50 million instead of $20 million.

The odds of winning will also increase. According to the California Lottery, overall odds will be 1 in 23.08, compared to the current odds of 1 in 24.12. The odds of winning the jackpot will be 1 in 290,472,336, down from 1 in 302,575,350.

This is only the second price adjustment since the launch of Mega Millions in 2002 and the first since the current game matrix was adopted in 2017, said the California Lottery.

Sales of the new Mega Millions game will start at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.