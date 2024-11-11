Megan Fox is pregnant with baby no. 4, her 1st child with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram Monday to announce their news. In the photo, Fox appears to be covered in black ink of some sort as she cradles her baby bump. A second slide of the post showed a photo of her positive pregnancy test with the word, "Yes."

"nothing is ever really lost," she wrote in the caption. "welcome back "

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Fox also tagged Kelly's song, "Last November," in the post.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green for 10 years before they separated in 2020. They share three children together: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship but has never been married.

The news of Fox's pregnancy comes a little over a year after Fox opened up about a heartbreaking pregnancy loss that she and Kelly experienced.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" at the time, Fox, who first mentioned the pregnancy loss in her book, "Pretty Boys are Poisonous," said that it was "difficult" for her and Kelly.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? And why did this happen?'"

Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022. Kelly shared the news on Instagram at the time with a video of Fox's unique engagement ring.

"'Yes, in this life and every life,'" Kelly wrote in the caption of the post at the time.

"beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," he added.

"GMA" has reached out to Fox's representative for additional comment.