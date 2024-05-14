Best Memorial Day appliance sales from Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart and more

Here are the best Memorial Day appliance sales.

Here are the best Memorial Day appliance sales.

Here are the best Memorial Day appliance sales.

Here are the best Memorial Day appliance sales.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Memorial Day is almost here and apart from mattresses, big-ticket appliances are another great buy during the holiday. You can find refrigerators, small kitchen appliances, washers, dryers and more on sale. Here are some of the best Memorial Day appliance sales below.

Best Memorial Day appliance sales

Image credit: Best Buy

Hexclad: Shop kitchen sets and pans up to 30% off.

The Home Depot:: Get up to 30% off refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

Dyson: Shop vacuums, air purifiers and more up to $250 off.

Wayfair: Small kitchen appliances from just $70.

Best Buy: Save up to 30% off on major appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and more.

Walmart: Buy small kitchen appliances from just $35.

Amazon: Get appliances up to 70% off with these limited-time deals on Amazon.

Ninja Kitchen: Get up to 30% off kitchen appliances including grills, air fryers and coffee machines.

Solo Stove: Up to 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day.

Our Place: Save up to $170 on cookware sets.

Samsung: Get up to $1,800 off on top-rated appliances this Memorial Day.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.