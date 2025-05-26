LA County issues bacteria warning for several beach areas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heading to the beach for Memorial Day? You might not want to get in the water in some areas.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning ahead of the holiday weekend, urging residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches due to elevated bacteria levels.

You can get the latest information on beach conditions every day, all day by calling the county's beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

You can also view a map of impacted areas on the county's website.