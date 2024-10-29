Menendez brothers' attorney asking for murder conviction to be reduced to voluntary manslaughter

Attorney Mark Geragos says he may try to get the Menendez brothers' conviction for murder reduced to voluntary manslaughter in a new effort to expedite their potential releases.

Menendez brothers' attorney asking for change of conviction Attorney Mark Geragos says he may try to get the Menendez brothers' conviction for murder reduced to voluntary manslaughter in a new effort to expedite their potential releases.

Menendez brothers' attorney asking for change of conviction Attorney Mark Geragos says he may try to get the Menendez brothers' conviction for murder reduced to voluntary manslaughter in a new effort to expedite their potential releases.

Menendez brothers' attorney asking for change of conviction Attorney Mark Geragos says he may try to get the Menendez brothers' conviction for murder reduced to voluntary manslaughter in a new effort to expedite their potential releases.

LOS ANGELES -- Attorney Mark Geragos says he may try to get the Menendez brothers' conviction for murder reduced to voluntary manslaughter in a new effort to expedite their potential releases.

Geragos, who has promised to have them home by Thanksgiving, is angling to fast-track their possible release from prison by convincing a judge in Los Angeles to reduce Eric and Lyle Menendez's conviction.

"I think they're cautiously optimistic that they can see some real relief at this point," Geragos said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Some members of the brothers' family are also hopeful.

"They've served a penance and now it's time for them to come home," cousin Tamara Goodell said in an interview.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón on Friday officially filed the paperwork recommending Lyle and Erik Menendez be resentenced. However, there's still a long way to go for the brothers to possibly be freed.

Last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended a resentencing for the Menendez brothers after new evidence prompted him to reexamine the case. But Gascón seem to support their convictions for murder.

In an interview with ABC News, the D.A. was asked what he tells people in his own office who say the two young men clearly premeditated the murders.

"We're not letting them off," Gascón replied. "First of all, I've been very clear: These were brutal murders, they were premeditated and that's why they got life without the possibility of parole."

A reporter pointed out that the district attorney was recommending that the brothers be released, essentially immediately.

"I am recommending that they be released because I believe the people that they were are not the same people they are 35 years later," Gascón said.

Kitty Menendez's brother, Milton Andersen, said through an attorney that he wants Erik and Lyle Menendez to remain in prison and serve their life sentences.

Eric and Lyle Menendez are currently serving prison sentences of life without parole for the grisly murders of the parents, who were shot to death in 1989.

If a judge agrees to resentencing, the case would still require approval from the Board of Parole and Gov. Gavin Newsom.