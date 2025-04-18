1989 vs. 2025: How changing views are shaping the way many see the Menendez brothers' case

The perspective of a new generation of people who weren't even alive during the murders of Kitty and José Menendez shows just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

The perspective of a new generation of people who weren't even alive during the murders of Kitty and José Menendez shows just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

The perspective of a new generation of people who weren't even alive during the murders of Kitty and José Menendez shows just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

The perspective of a new generation of people who weren't even alive during the murders of Kitty and José Menendez shows just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The murder of Kitty and José Menendez happened in 1989, but today, a whole new generation is glued to the case of the notorious Beverly Hills brothers, and that new generation helps show just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

"They need the support more than anything," said one of the people behind the TikTok and Instagram accounts, "Menendez Legacy."

This person, a survivor of sexual assault, did not want her identity revealed, but told Eyewitness News she has been following the Erik and Lyle Menendez case closely from her home in the Midwest.

On the "Menendez Legacy" social media accounts, you'll see constant updates on the Menendez case and slickly created content calling prosecutors the "Scheme Team" and Erik and Lyle's defense attorneys the "Dream Team."

All four people behind the accounts are in their twenties.

"Personally, I am a survivor of sexual assault," the account manager said. "I was 16 years old, and I know how it feels to have that power taken away from you."

Not even born yet when the Menendez brothers committed the murders -- she is just one of many people online keeping the brothers' case front and center, over 35 years later.

"We as a society really have this new urge to understand why people do bad things," said criminologist and retired NYPD officer Jillian Snider. "There were not a lot of families or people in the late 80s or early 90s sitting around feeling comfortable enough to talk about sexual abuse, let alone sexual abuse against young boys."

Snider says if the brothers' case unfolded today, their allegations of abuse at the hands of their father, José, would be taken more seriously.

In the 80s, the philosophy was "you do the crime, you do the time," while today, the "why" behind the crime counts.

"Hold them accountable, but with an understanding, a realization that something must have triggered this," Snider said.

For the social media generation, the Menendez brothers are deeply symbolic.

"We really wanted people to understand what this case truly represents, which is a fight for truth and for justice, and of course, for protection of all survivors," the "Menendez Legacy" account manager told ABC7.

While she lives in the Midwest, she flew into Los Angeles to try to get into the courtroom on Thursday.

The brothers' case is symbolic to people not just in Southern California and the U.S., but all over the world. Two of the people who run the "Menendez Legacy" accounts live overseas.

READ MORE: Menendez brothers' long-awaited resentencing hearing delayed after dramatic day in court