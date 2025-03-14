Menendez brothers case: Lyle and Erik Menendez's resentencing hearing delayed, moved to April

The Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing, which was set to take place next week, has been delayed. The hearing is now set for April.

The Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing, which was set to take place next week, has been delayed. The hearing is now set for April.

The Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing, which was set to take place next week, has been delayed. The hearing is now set for April.

The Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing, which was set to take place next week, has been delayed. The hearing is now set for April.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing, which was set to take place next week, has been delayed.

The hearing on L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's motion to withdraw the resentencing motion by previous DA George Gascón was initially scheduled for March 20. It is now set for April 11, ABC News has learned.

Depending on what the court decides, a resentencing hearing could happen on April 17 or 18.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on his new podcast that the Menendez brothers will appear before the parole board for a hearing in June.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have served more than three decades behind bars for the 1989 killings of their parents in their Beverly Hills home.