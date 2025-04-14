Crime victim advocacy groups gather in San Pedro to condemn Menendez brothers' resentencing

It's a crucial week for the Menendez brothers in their bid to be released from prison after decades behind bars. Their resentencing hearing is just days away, but some say they shouldn't even get this opportunity.

It's a crucial week for the Menendez brothers in their bid to be released from prison after decades behind bars. Their resentencing hearing is just days away, but some say they shouldn't even get this opportunity.

It's a crucial week for the Menendez brothers in their bid to be released from prison after decades behind bars. Their resentencing hearing is just days away, but some say they shouldn't even get this opportunity.

It's a crucial week for the Menendez brothers in their bid to be released from prison after decades behind bars. Their resentencing hearing is just days away, but some say they shouldn't even get this opportunity.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a crucial week for the Menendez brothers in their bid to be released from prison after decades behind bars. Their resentencing hearing is just days away, but some say they shouldn't even get this opportunity.

Erik and Lyle Menendez are currently serving life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents inside their Beverly Hills mansion. Their resentencing hearing is moving forward despite a strong objection from the Los Angeles County District Attorney and is set for Thursday and Friday.

The Menendez brothers have a lot of support, including from many of their family members. However, not everyone believes their bid for freedom serves justice. Crime victim advocacy groups and families of murdered victims gathered Sunday to honor their loved ones and continue their fight for them at the "Love Hug Music Festival" at the Plaza Cabrillo Marina in San Pedro.

Some of the participants used the time to share how the resentencing of the Menendez brothers would undermine justice for crime victims.

"It is the worst thing that could happen to crime victims. We thought we were OK. In some of these cases, people have 25 years to life. And then to find out that doesn't stand for anything now under the new law, that you could be brought back in within 5 to 10 years. Then what's the sense of being a juror, you know, you're wasting your time, because we're making these decisions based on these cases and then you get legislation to come in and say 'hey I'm throwing it out. I don't care what y'all said," explained Lawanda Hawkins, from Justice For Murdered Children and co-signer of Marsy's Law.

Hawkins said Marsy's Law was created to protect crime victims, not murderers, and shared her frustration that the law is being used in the Menendez brothers' case.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke at Sunday's event, but he didn't mention the Menendez case. Instead, he shared how he views one of the roles of the criminal justice system as being a champion for victims and fighting for justice.

The group Justice for Murdered Children is asking the district attorney to stand firm against the resentencing of the Menendez brothers.