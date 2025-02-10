Thousands of Meta employees to be laid off, company says

Facebook's parent company said it planned to cut 5% of its workforce; affected workers will be notified by email
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Meta employees on Monday will find out if they are being laid off as part of a new round of performance-based job cuts.
Affected workers will be notified by email.
Last month, Facebook's parent company said it planned to cut 5% of its workforce.
That's over 3,000 people.
Meta officials say workers who are considered to be the "lowest performers" are being let go.
The Silicon Valley-based company plans to back-fill the positions later this year.