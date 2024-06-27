Thieves rip metal plaques honoring teachers from sidewalk in Woodland Hills

The plaques that lined a portion of Victory Boulevard were stolen over several nights this month. They were part of the Walk of Hearts.

The plaques that lined a portion of Victory Boulevard were stolen over several nights this month. They were part of the Walk of Hearts.

The plaques that lined a portion of Victory Boulevard were stolen over several nights this month. They were part of the Walk of Hearts.

The plaques that lined a portion of Victory Boulevard were stolen over several nights this month. They were part of the Walk of Hearts.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on the theft of eleven metal plaques that were ripped from the sidewalk in Woodland Hills.

The plaques that lined a portion of Victory Boulevard, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, were stolen over several nights this month. They were part of the Walk of Hearts, a foundation that has honored local teachers with the plaques every year since 2004.

The Los Angeles Police Department released photos of a suspect they believe to be responsible. That individual was last seen wearing a beanie and a black hooded sweater with an unidentifiable design on the front and back.

Authorities say the plaques will likely be sold to recyclers of scrap metal. Each of them weigh about 40 pounds and are valued at about $4,000.

L.A. Councilmember Bob Blumenfield's office says the sidewalk was also left damaged as a result.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect.

Similar thefts of items such as copper wire or fire hydrants have been reported across the Southern California region.

"These crimes follow an unsettling trend around the region of stealing municipal property including copper wire, light poles, fire hydrants and other infrastructure that costs way more to fix than it yields for the criminals," Blumenfield's office said in a statement.