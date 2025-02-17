Metro, LADOT set to issue tickets for vehicles parked along 2 bus-only lanes

Drivers should be wary as Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will begin issuing tickets for vehicles parking along two of its bus-only lanes.

Drivers should be wary as Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will begin issuing tickets for vehicles parking along two of its bus-only lanes.

Drivers should be wary as Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will begin issuing tickets for vehicles parking along two of its bus-only lanes.

Drivers should be wary as Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will begin issuing tickets for vehicles parking along two of its bus-only lanes.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Drivers should be wary as Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will begin issuing tickets Monday for vehicles parking along two of its bus-only lanes.

Last year, the two agencies announced a bus lane enforcement pilot program would be implemented on bus lines 720, serving Wilshire Boulevard, and 212, along La Brea Avenue.

During the initial 60-day period from December to January, motorists who illegally parked in bus lanes on those two lines received notices by mail warning that future violations would result in fines.

Starting Monday, violators can expect a $293 ticket for illegally parking in designated bus lanes. Through this program, the agencies aim to reduce delays for passengers.

"Without enforcement, a single parked car in a bus lane can delay dozens or even hundreds of riders," L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board of Directors Chair Janice Hahn said in a statement.

"So, this is not just about issuing tickets, it's about making sure our Metro buses run on schedule and get our riders to their destinations on time," she added.

A total of 50 cameras were installed behind the windshields of buses serving bus lines 720 and 212. Each bus as part of the program received two cameras.

One camera can detect vehicles on roads and traffic lanes. When the camera detects a parked vehicle, the second camera records the license plate.

A LADOT traffic officer then reviews the video and verifies its accuracy before issuing a ticket. Citations will detail information about the violation, time, location, and images or video evidence.

"Our bus riders deserve to have a reliable, safe, and on-time ride. That's why we've partnered with LADOT to install bus lanes on Wilshire and La Brea -- to give all our riders a better, faster, and more consistent ride -- however, since they've been installed, service is delayed due to vehicles blocking the lanes and that's why we're pleased that enforcement is going to begin to prevent misuse of the bus lanes.," LA Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said in a statement.

Laura Rubio-Cornejo, LADOT general manager, said enforcement measures are important to ensure residents can get to their jobs, schools, doctor visits and other destinations.

The two agencies are installing 50 cameras on buses servicing bus lines 910 and 950, as well as line 70 servicing Olive Street/Grand Avenue.