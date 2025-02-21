Metro G Line Van Nuys station set to close for 3 years

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Van Nuys Station of the Metro G Line rapid bus that traverses the San Fernando Valley will close Friday for three years as work begins on an ambitious project to improve travel times and safety, in part by building a series of bridges on the busway.

The parking lot at the station -- located on Van Nuys Boulevard north of Oxnard Street -- will also be closed, along with the adjacent bike path.

According to Metro, G Line passengers heading toward Chatsworth will be able to board the bus at a temporary stop on the northeast corner of Van Nuys and Oxnard during the closure. Passengers heading toward North Hollywood can board on the southwest corner.

Riders were advised to allow an additional 5 to 10 minutes of travel time during the detour.

People who normally park at the Van Nuys station can park instead at the Sepulveda G Line Station at 15430 W. Erwin St., accessible from both Haskell Avenue and Erwin.

During the closure, Metro will build two bridges for the busway -- one spanning Van Nuys Boulevard and the other over Vesper Avenue to the west.

The $668 million project will also include a third bridge over Sepulveda Boulevard, with that construction set to begin later this year, according to Metro.

The project is also slated to include upgraded signal technology and gating systems at select intersections along the G Line route.

