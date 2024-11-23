Metro celebrates E Line's quinceañera with mariachi serenades for passengers

Metro celebrated a special milestone with its riders Friday, the E Line's quinceañera! Two mariachi bands serenaded passengers during their morning commute.

Metro celebrated a special milestone with its riders Friday, the E Line's quinceañera! Two mariachi bands serenaded passengers during their morning commute.

Metro celebrated a special milestone with its riders Friday, the E Line's quinceañera! Two mariachi bands serenaded passengers during their morning commute.

Metro celebrated a special milestone with its riders Friday, the E Line's quinceañera! Two mariachi bands serenaded passengers during their morning commute.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro celebrated a special milestone with its riders Friday, the E Line's quinceañera!

It's the 15th anniversary of the E Line's Eastside Light Rail extension opening in Los Angeles.

Roving mariachi bands serenaded passengers during their morning commute as they rode between the Atlantic station, East L.A. Civic Center, Maravilla, Soto, Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo stations.

"This is to celebrate the quinceañera, or the 15th anniversary, of the rail in East LA," said Metro spokesperson Patrick Chandler. "But also to surprise and delight our riders. Our biggest, most important people, our customers."

The event coincides with the day of Santa Cecilia, patron saint of musicians.

Mariachi Cielito Lindo and Mariachi Las Catrinas provided the serenades for the special milestone.

The six-mile-long light rail Eastside Extension opened in November 2009, at the time bringing rail transit back to the Eastside communities for the first time in 46 years.

