Metro to update safety protocols in response to immigration raids, protests

The Metro Board of Directors advanced a motion instructing the agency's staff to update policies regarding station closures, a decision prompted by complaints that customers were unable to ride public transit during protests in downtown Los Angeles.

The Metro Board of Directors advanced a motion instructing the agency's staff to update policies regarding station closures, a decision prompted by complaints that customers were unable to ride public transit during protests in downtown Los Angeles.

The Metro Board of Directors advanced a motion instructing the agency's staff to update policies regarding station closures, a decision prompted by complaints that customers were unable to ride public transit during protests in downtown Los Angeles.

The Metro Board of Directors advanced a motion instructing the agency's staff to update policies regarding station closures, a decision prompted by complaints that customers were unable to ride public transit during protests in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Metro Board of Directors advanced a motion Thursday instructing the agency's staff to update policies regarding station closures, a decision prompted by complaints that customers were unable to ride public transit during protests in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor and outgoing Board Chair Janice Hahn, her office received comments and complaints about how station closures and service interruptions during the No Kings Protest left "a lot of people stranded."

Hahn described the protest as "peaceful" until law enforcement officials issued a notice to disperse.

"I heard people were walking miles to try to get out, and these were people that were dispersing because they were ordered to disperse," Hahn said.

Hahn introduced the motion, which instructed staff to update the agency's protocols on station closures -- to do so only when necessary -- and to improve its messaging to inform riders about such actions.

Metro officials noted that the Little Tokyo train station was closed between June 8 and 13 for about 8 to 12 hours each day. Other downtown stations were also temporarily closed, a decision made to ensure public safety.

Downtown bus services were rerouted during that time frame as well.

Robert Gummer, Metro's deputy chief of security and law enforcement, added that station closures are also based on requests from law enforcement partners such as the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles-area transit system will achieve a major milestone Friday with the long-awaited opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center station.

The board also addressed concerns regarding federal immigration enforcement operations that have allegedly occurred on the bus and rail systems.

Gummer emphasized that Metro "does not collect any customer information related to immigration status."

The agency has provided specific guidance to employees "not to attempt or interfere with law enforcement activities" and to contact Metro's operations and security workers.

Gummer said the agency will prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from entering so-called non-public areas unless they possess a judicial warrant.

He added that there has only been one verifiable instance of ICE officers on the transit system, which occurred on June 12 between 5:20 and 5:30 p.m. in El Monte.

According to Gummer, immigration officers were sighted asking Metro customers about their immigration status, and were present for about 10-15 minutes.

Metro has implemented a Know Your Rights campaign to inform riders about their Constitutional rights, and also provided training for staff. County officials plan to offer what are known as Red Cards, informational cards that help immigrants assert their legal rights when encountering an immigration officer.