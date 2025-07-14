Michael Strahan, Kendra Scott among guest Sharks for 'Shark Tank' season 17

Celebrity entrepreneurs join returning Sharks for another season of million-dollar deals and sharp pitches
LOS ANGELES -- Business is booming and the Sharks are circling. "Shark Tank" returns with a splash!
The Emmy-winning hit "Shark Tank" is back for Season 17 this fall on ABC and Hulu, featuring a fresh wave of entrepreneurial talent and a powerhouse guest Shark lineup.
This season's Guest Sharks include:
They'll join longtime Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O'Leary in the Tank.
A fan favorite since 2009, "Shark Tank" scored its fifth Emmy in 2024 for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and has earned 25 nominations over 15 seasons.
Season 17 premieres this fall on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.
