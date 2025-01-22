Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares life-changing cancer journey in ABC special

LOS ANGELES -- In an emotional and intimate primetime special, Isabella Strahan, daughter of "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, shares her recent battle with cancer.

In October of 2023, Isabella Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common fast-growing malignant brain tumor. Soon after, she proceeded with surgery to remove the mass and start chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Now, she's ready to share her story in "Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer," airing Wednesday, February 5 at 10/9c on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The one-hour special follows her journey from diagnosis, to treatment and recovery. It features interviews with her family, discussions with her doctors, and her own reflections on her battle and the decision to document it on her YouTube channel.

"Life Interrupted" is produced by ABC News Studios and SMAC Productions.

