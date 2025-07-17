Students gets hands-on experience using technology to help recreate items teacher lost in Eaton fire

PASADENA (KABC) -- Incoming sixth graders have teamed up with a nonprofit to celebrate the next generation of storytellers. But it's not just about the hands-on training for the students... they're also giving back at the same time.

Retired Pasadena teacher Janice Johnson lost everything in the Eaton fire, including rare coins, ceramics, and artifacts. Now, she is getting help from a determined group of students.

"It just means so much to me since I'm a retired teacher," said Johnson. "The program is incredible they're learning so much. They're using technology that museums have."

Thanks to the cutting-edge technology, and the nonprofit GFS Immersive, Johnson's legacy is getting a second chance. The group pairs students with industry pros using virtual reality to recreate Janice's collection piece by piece.

"In general, I liked the most part for everything, I like doing stuff and learning how to use technology and things, and I'm sad to leave this class next week because it's ending," said Angelina Leon.

The students are also getting hands-on film making experience by documenting every step of the process with help from Equation 2 Success, a group creating innovative experiences.

"This is an important experience for them because technology brings kids so much joy, right?" said Dr. Kimi Wilson, CEO and founder, Equation 2 Success. "And instead of just being producers of the technology, we want them to become creators. So, what better way than to partner with the school district who is really championing new ideas and innovative ways to reach children."

The group is empowering students to become creative storytellers while working with the newest technology, a powerful reminder that even in loss, the next generation can help rebuild what matters most.