SoCal gym owner, fitness influencer dies 3 months after being shot during LA robbery

A Southern California-based fitness influencer and gym-chain owner who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago has died.

A Southern California-based fitness influencer and gym-chain owner who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago has died.

A Southern California-based fitness influencer and gym-chain owner who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago has died.

A Southern California-based fitness influencer and gym-chain owner who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago has died.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California-based fitness influencer and gym-chain owner who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago has died.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, who was the founder and CEO of Self Made Training, passed away Saturday.

"After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones," read a post shared on Aguilar's Self Made Family Instagram account.

"Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many. His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy."

According to police, on the afternoon of Sept. 13, four suspects approached a 43-year-old man on the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle.

They demanded property and at one point fired shots at him, then fled the scene. At the time, police did not identify Aguilar by name.

Since then, three men have been charged with murder and robbery in the case.

Aguilar's Self Made Family account, which has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram, provides advice on fitness as well as entrepreneurship.

Self Made Training, headquartered in Temecula, has more than two dozen gym locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Texas, according to its website.