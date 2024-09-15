SoCal gym owner, fitness influencer critically injured in robbery, shooting

SoCal fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar was left in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Friday.

SoCal fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar was left in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Friday.

SoCal fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar was left in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Friday.

SoCal fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar was left in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California-based fitness influencer and gym-chain owner was left in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Friday.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, "sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit" his Instagram account posted.

Aguilar's Self Made Family account, which has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, provides advice on fitness as well as entrepreneurship.

Self Made Training, headquartered in Temecula, has more than two dozen gym locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Texas, according to its website.

Los Angeles police say four suspects approached a 43-year-old man on the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

They demanded property and at one point fired shots at him, then fled the scene. The suspects remain outstanding. The police account did not identify Aguilar by name.

His Instagram account asked for prayers and support for the public.

"Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many. We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this."

"During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for Miguel and his loved ones, and ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued love and compassion."