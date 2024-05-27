Mike Tyson suffers nausea, dizziness episode on flight from Miami to LAX, spokesperson says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mike Tyson suffered a medical issue Sunday during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles International Airport, a spokesperson for the boxing legend confirmed to ABC News.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing," the boxer's representative said in a statement. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.

"However, it's false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay," the statement said. "This two hour delay was due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

The incident, which was first reported by In Touch Weekly, comes as the 57-year-old Tyson is preparing for his planned summer fight in Texas with Jake Paul.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in an exhibition boxing match on July 20.

On May 16, Tyson and Paul traded insults and expletives as they previewed the fight just a few football fields from the site of the planned July 20 bout, the 80,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Paul downplayed the suggestion that the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer still hasn't had a legitimate opponent, while Tyson simply refused to answer a question about his age. The former heavyweight champion will be 58 on July 20, when the fight is set for AT &T Stadium.

Tyson retired in 2005, but most recently fought in an exhibition in November 2000 against Roy Jones at downtown L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, which wouldn't declare it a pro fight. Tyson was mostly annoyed by the scene and the questions, including when asked what it meant to have a chance to fill AT &T Stadium.

"I was doing this years ago, so this is nothing new to me," said Tyson, who won 50 fights with 44 knockouts before retiring. "This is new to this young boy over here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.