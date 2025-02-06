Military veteran, 70, killed in hit-and-run crash in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 70-year-old military veteran was killed in a hit-and-run in Gardena. Police are asking for the public's help to track down the driver.

The incident happened Dec. 28 on Vermont Avenue and 165th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified as Thomas Michael Cavanaugh, was struck by a white sedan. The driver of that vehicle left the scene without stopping or attempting to help, police said.

Cavanaugh was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the driver responsible.