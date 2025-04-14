'Minecraft' moviegoers in Irvine scream, throw popcorn during viral 'chicken jockey' trend

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A viral trend happening in movie theaters during screenings of the new "A Minecraft Movie" is sparking serious warnings.

As part of the social media trend, raucous moviegoers scream and throw popcorn during a scene involving a "chicken jockey," a character from the Minecraft game.

Video shared with Eyewitness News from the movie theater at the Irvine Spectrum Center shows the crowd jumping out of their seats and shouting during the scene. ABC7 has reached out to the theater for more information.

Meanwhile, a movie theater in Provo, Utah, was also trashed recently.

"There was a live chicken, and there was an absolute rainfall of popcorn," said an attendee. "It was crazy, and we were kicked out immediately."

The outbursts have sparked warnings across the country and the UK, saying that those participating in the trend could be kicked out of the theater.