Search underway for missing teenage mom, 3-month-old baby last seen in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a missing teenage mother and her 3-month-old baby who were last seen in Palmdale, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding them.

Katarina Lucia Chovon Cocom and her 16-year-old mother, Antonia Cocom Ajqui, were last seen around noon Tuesday in the 37900 block of San Carlos Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say they were possibly headed to a location on Westlake Avenue in Los Angeles. Family members are concerned for their well-being.

The infant was last seen wearing a pink onesie. Her mother was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (661) 272-2400.

