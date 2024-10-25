L.A.'s 'Mister Cartoon' helps fans show off their Dodger pride with unique team masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A popular Los Angeles graffiti and tattoo artist is using his talents to help fans cheer on the Dodgers as they continue their journey to become champions.

We visited "Mister Cartoon" to check out his line of Dodgers masks, which have become popular after punching their ticket to the World Series against the Yankees.

"Growing up in Southern California, you know, I was attracted to graffiti, old school cars and tattooing," said Mark Machado. "My style is a reflection of different works, you know, from Chicano art to hip hop, graffiti style. I mesh it all together and I come up with my own look."

He says that as a child he used to draw clowns, not so much the circus ones but the more gritty type. He says he always wanted to make a mask and it took years to be able to figure out how to approach it and how to get it done.

"When you put that mask on, you could be anything. You know what I mean? It unifies us and it is a mysterious look to it," Machado said.

He says that he launched his Dodgers mask in 2020 after working on it for a couple of years.

"We had heard from some players from the Dodgers they were interested in the masks. Man, we were just as surprised as everybody else to see the homies wear the mask like that and celebrating and going crazy. That really caught us off guard."

Machado has been working with the MLB for some time and started off doing Topps baseball cards.

"You know, this is the history right here. So grateful, fortunate to be part of it any way I can," Machado said. "And shout out to all the Dodgers and good luck and kill 'em for the World Series. That's right!"