Dodger Stadium adding facial authentication tech for entry to ballpark

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The next time you go to Dodger Stadium, you might not need your ticket to get in. Instead, you'll just need your lovely face!

That's because there's a new free facial authentication tool called "Go-Ahead Entry." This technology allows for a fast, hands-free and eyes-up entry into the ballpark.

Fans can download the MLB Ballpark app, register, take a selfie and head to a designated "Go-Ahead Entry" lane once you arrive at the stadium.

Currently, only three gates at Dodger Stadium are participating in "Go-Ahead Entry": left centerfield, right field reserve and left field reserve.

Go-Ahead Entry technology uses a camera that will authenticate fans, automatically scanning tickets once identified.

Ticketless entry is optional, and participants must be 18 years of age or older to opt-in.