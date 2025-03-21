24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dodger Stadium adding facial authentication tech for entry to ballpark

KABC logo
Friday, March 21, 2025 8:01AM
Dodger Stadium to use facial authentication tech for entry to ballpark
The next time you go to Dodger Stadium, you might not need your ticket to get in. That's because there's a new free facial authentication tool called "Go-Ahead Entry."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The next time you go to Dodger Stadium, you might not need your ticket to get in. Instead, you'll just need your lovely face!

That's because there's a new free facial authentication tool called "Go-Ahead Entry." This technology allows for a fast, hands-free and eyes-up entry into the ballpark.

Fans can download the MLB Ballpark app, register, take a selfie and head to a designated "Go-Ahead Entry" lane once you arrive at the stadium.

Currently, only three gates at Dodger Stadium are participating in "Go-Ahead Entry": left centerfield, right field reserve and left field reserve.

Go-Ahead Entry technology uses a camera that will authenticate fans, automatically scanning tickets once identified.

Ticketless entry is optional, and participants must be 18 years of age or older to opt-in.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW