'Moana 2' creators share insights on generational storytelling, new journey at D23

LOS ANGELES -- The creatives behind "Moana 2" stepped onto ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage at D23: Disney's Ultimate Fan Event to talk about the importance of generational storytelling and the exciting new additions to the beloved story.

Co-directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller spoke with ABC Owned Television Stations Executive Producer Nzinga Blake to give a sneak peak preview into the sequel, in which Moana once again goes on a journey across the sea.

This time Moana, no longer a child, will lead her voyage with a full crew including fan favorites Maui, Hei Hei and Pua. During her adventure, Moana will reconnect with her ancestors, a journey in which Samoan storytellers Derrick Jr. and Ledoux Miller were happy to bring to the big screen.

Ledoux Miller found the journey between Moana and her ancestors to be integral to the authenticity of bringing to life a Pacific Island-based film.

"In the Pacific, our ancestors are always with us," she explained. "Death is not the end of our connection and our story, and so we are an extension of our ancestors and our family, and we represent them. Moana is part of that neverending chain that we talked about in the first film, and she is building that chain into the future."

Like Moana, these filmmakers are part of an extensive line of storytellers. The trio hopes to honor the Disney legacy in their film and make "Moana 2" a magical new part of the Disney family.

"We get to stand on the shoulders of giants, and we get to stand amongst the most talented filmmakers in the world," Derrick Jr. said. "There's this thing that comes from Samoa, that's 'all together or not at all,' and we get to practice that every day. And then, on a bigger scale, we are part of that 100-year history, which is humbling, very humbling."

"Moana 2" hits theaters on Nov. 27.

