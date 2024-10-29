Monrovia teens painting Dodger logos on fans' lawns during World Series

Dodger blue is taking over lawns in the Southland thanks to two Monrovia teens.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dodger blue is taking over lawns in the Southland thanks to two Monrovia teens.

Joshua Menlove and Jensen Kofford have a successful side gig painting fans' lawns.

The Dodgers logos are in high demand right now because of the World Series, but Menlove and Kofford do all of the other local teams.

They've been painting team signs on lawns since the pandemic lockdown when they pranked their uncle - an Angels fan - by painting Dodgers across his lawn.

The duo charge $30 per sign, or $50 for two.

You can find them on Instagram @lalawnart.